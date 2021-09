Bhagyashree recalls being uncomfortable in 'Maine Pyar Kiya' kissing scene

Actress Bhagyashree, appearing on the 'Zee Comedy Show', has revealed why she was not comfortable doing kissing and hugging scenes while shooting for her 1989 film 'Maine Pyar Kiya', where she featured opposite Salman Khan.

#bhagyashree #mainepyarkiya #mainepyarkiyakissingscene