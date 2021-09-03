Lil Nas X Trolls Drake, With ‘Pregnancy’ Album Announcement.
Drake's new album, 'Certified Lover Boy,' dropped on Sept.
3.
.
Its release date was announced via social media this week, .
Its release date was announced via social media this week, .
Accompanied by the album's cover art depicting emojis of pregnant women.
That same day, Lil Nas X released a parody of the album art... .
... and announced his own album, 'MONTERO,' would be dropping on Sept.
17.
The night before Drake's album release, Lil Nas X debuted a pregnancy photoshoot highlighting his fake baby bump.
SURPRISE!
I can't believe I'm finally announcing this.
My little bundle of joy 'MONTERO' is due September 17, 2021, Lil Nas X, via Instagram.
Drake has yet to respond