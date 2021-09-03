Beyoncé: By the Numbers

In honor of Beyoncé’s 40th birthday, , here are some of her top stats and accomplishments.

Six albums to successfully hit No.

1 on the ‘Billboard’ 200 chart.

70 total Grammy nominations and 24 wins, making her the most-nominated woman in Grammy history.

13 'Billboard' Music Awards and the honor of Woman of the Year at the 2009 ceremony.

Most-awarded artist at the MTV Video Music Awards, with a total of 26 wins.

In 2018, she became the first black woman to headline Coachella.

Received a Peabody Award in 2017 for ‘Lemonade,’ which was the highest-selling album globally in 2016.

.

In 2019, Beyoncé came in at No.

51 on the 'Forbes' richest self-made women list with a net worth of roughly $400 million