Friday Sector Laggards: Apparel Stores, Metals Fabrication & Products

Helping drag down the group were shares of Tillys, down about 6% and shares of Childrens Place down about 4.7% on the day.

In trading on Friday, apparel stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%.

Also lagging the market Friday are metals fabrication & products shares, down on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led down by Tecnoglass, trading lower by about 8.9% and Ferroglobe, trading lower by about 8.9%.