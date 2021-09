The Best Grilled Honey Hot Wings You've Ever Had

Join Bon Appétit Associate Food Editor Jessie YuChen as they make grilled honey hot wings from the home kitchen.

The honey glaze these wings are tossed in go well beyond the usual sweet and spicy notes thanks to the addition of chili crisp and lime.

It’s the cherry on top of these supremely crispy yet low-fuss grilled wings.