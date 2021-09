Magical - that’s how Laura Viren describes the ability to throw a creative business together literally with her town two hands.

ALL VOLUNTEERS, THE DROPEVERYTHING.

WHEN A CALL ISMADEWELL MAGICAL.

THAT'S HOWLAURA ENVIRONS DESCRIB THE ESABILY ITTO THROW A CREATIVEBUSINESS TOGETHER, LITERALLYWITH HER O WN2 HANDS.

ALIBRADLEY HAS HER STORY IN THISEDITION OF BOSS BAB.

ES