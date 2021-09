Jay Duplass Breaks Down His Career, from 'Transparent' to 'The Chair'

Writer-actor-filmmaker Jay Duplass discusses the roles that make up his film career, including 'This is John,' 'The Puffy Chair,' 'Cyrus,' 'Jeff, Who Lives at Home,' 'The Mindy Project,' 'Transparent,' 'Togetherness,' 'Outside In,' 'Pink Wall,' 'Not Going Quietly' and 'The Chair.'