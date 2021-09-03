Watch Cara Gee narrate Stephen Graham Jones' MY HEART IS A CHAINSAW

Watch Cara Gee narrate Stephen Graham Jones' audiobook MY HEART IS A CHAINSAW in this behind-the-scenes video from the audiobook recording studio.

Learn more: https://bit.ly/3yrdXv6 In her quickly gentrifying rural lake town Jade sees recent events only her encyclopedic knowledge of horror films could have prepared her for in this latest novel from the Jordan Peele of horror literature, New York Times bestselling author Stephen Graham Jones.

