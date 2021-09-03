First Stream: Kanye West’s ‘Donda,’ Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ & More New Releases | Billboard News

Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ finally arrives, Drake drops his star-studded ‘Certified Lover Boy,’ Rosalía teams up with Toksicha and more.

It’s Friday, Sept.

3 and Billboard presents First Strea featuring the hottest drops of the week.