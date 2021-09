Mile High United Way's Day of Caring

The 27th annual Day of Caring hosted by Mile High United Way will be hosted on Friday, Sept 10, 2021.

Proudly supported by Denver7, Day of Caring is the largest, single day volunteer event hosted in Boulder and Broomfield counties.

It is an opportunity for volunteers across the region to support various community projects.

Mile High United Way is expecting over 350 volunteers at 36 projects supporting various nonprofits