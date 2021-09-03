‘Spencer’ Star Kristen Stewart Praises Princess Diana: “She Wore Her Heart on Her Sleeve” | THR News
Kirsten Stewart spoke gushingly about the late Princess Diana at the press conference for 'Spencer,' one of the hottest films at the Venice Film Festival and having its world premiere on the Lido on Friday.