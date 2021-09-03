Broken McDonald's Ice Cream Machines Reportedly Spark Federal Investigation

The fast-food giant is known for consistent issues with its soft-serve ice cream machines.

At the same time, McDonald's shakes, McFlurries and other desserts require the machines to be in working order.

The issue is so prevalent that McDonald's makes jokes about it on Twitter, .

And customers can utilize a website that tracks outages across the country.

A report in 'The Wall Street Journal' claims that investigators with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)... .

... recently contacted franchise owners seeking information about the machines.

Franchise owners reportedly dislike the cost of machine maintenance.

As well as the upkeep the machines require to remain in clean and working order.

A movement known as "the right to repair" has become a particular focus of the Biden administration.

It maintains that companies ought to simplify repair processes.

The FTC would not comment on 'The Wall Street Journal' report.

McDonald's claims that it is not currently under investigation.

Nothing is more important to us than delivering on our high standards for food quality and safety, .., McDonald's USA, Statement, via NPR News.

... which is why we work with fully vetted partners that can reliably provide safe solutions at scale, McDonald's USA, Statement, via NPR News