Women Activists Demand a Role in Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan

Women Activists Demand a Role, in Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan.

On September 3, a small group of Afghan women activists staged a protest in Kabul.

.

The Women's Political Participation Network marched on the street in front of Afghanistan's Finance Ministry.

CNN reports they called for equal rights and full participation in political life.

They chanted slogans and held signs demanding involvement in the Afghan government and called for constitutional law.

CNN reports that while the gathering was relatively small, it represented an unusual public challenge to Taliban rule.

The militant group has already signaled that working women should stay at home, and has reportedly ordered some women to leave their workplaces.

The militant group has already signaled that working women should stay at home, and has reportedly ordered some women to leave their workplaces.

Taliban leaders insist publicly that women will play a prominent role in society and have access to education.

.

Taliban leaders insist publicly that women will play a prominent role in society and have access to education.

.

The group has also stated its intention to adhere to its interpretation of Islamic values.

The group has also stated its intention to adhere to its interpretation of Islamic values.

This has stoked fears that there will be a return to the harsh policies of Taliban rule that were prominent two decades ago.

.

This has stoked fears that there will be a return to the harsh policies of Taliban rule that were prominent two decades ago.

.

According to CNN, some Afghan women are already staying home due to concerns for their safety.

According to CNN, some Afghan women are already staying home due to concerns for their safety