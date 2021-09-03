5 Ways to Naturally Boost Your Immune Health

When it comes to protecting yourself against COVID-19, the best thing you can do is practice proper hygiene and maintain social distancing.

If you want to make an additional effort to protect yourself, here are five ways to naturally boost your immune health and help your body fight off harmful disease-causing organisms. 1.

Get Enough Sleep.

According to a 2015 study, healthy adults who slept fewer than 6 hours a night were more likely to become ill than those who slept longer.

2.

Eat More Healthy Fats.

Foods like olive oil and salmon contain healthy fats which are believed to boost the body’s immune response by decreasing inflammation.

3.

Increase Probiotic Intake .

Eating fermented foods or taking supplements to increase the number of probiotics in your digestive tract is believed to benefit your immune system.

4.

Engage in Moderate Exercise .

Regular, moderate exercise, such as light hiking, bicycling and swimming is believed to reduce inflammation and help immune cells regenerate.

5.

Drink Plenty of Water.

It’s important to prevent dehydration, as it can hinder your physical performance and make you more susceptible to illness