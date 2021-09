Virginia school district closed through Sept. 10 after community testing event

OFITS SCHOOLS FOR THE NEXT WEEK...BECAUSE OF COVID-19.AMHERST COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLOFIFCIALS SAY THEY MADE THATDECISION AFTER REVIEWING RESULTSFROM A COMMUNITYTESTING EVENT HELD EARLIER THISWEEK.THE DISTRICTWORKED WITH V- D-H ANDDETERMINED THAT THE SCHOOLSYSTEM CANNOT SAFELY OPERATEAT THIS TIME.THERE WILL BENO IN-PRESON OR VIRTUALINSTRUCTION, EXTRACURRICULARACTIVITIES, TRANSPORTATION, ORMEALS THROUGH FOODSERVICES FOR THE UPCOMING WEEK.SUEPRINTENDENT DR.ROB ARNOLD: THIS IS NOT AN EASYDECISION.OR ONE WE MAKE LIGHTLY, AS WEUNDERSTAND HOW IMPORTANT BEINGOPEN IS TO OUR COMMUNITY.AT THIS TIME...STUDENTS ARESCHEDULED TO RETURN TO SCHOOLON MONDAY,SEPTEMBER 13-TH.