Remembering Freddie Mercury (Sun., Sept. 5)

Mercury, real name Farrokh Bulsara, was born on September 5, 1946 and died at the age of 45 on November 24, 1991.

Here are five facts to honor the late Queen frontman.

1.

He is considered one of the greatest rock lead singers.

2.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" was named Britain's favorite single of all time in a 2002 poll by Guinness World Records.

3.

Mercury designed the famous crest for his rock band, Queen.

4.

He used a piano as a headboard and taught himself to play backwards so that he could play songs that may come to him while in bed.

5.

He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame and UK Music Hall of Fame as a member of Queen.

Happy Birthday, Freddie Mercury!