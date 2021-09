ABBA Announces New Album, Virtual Tour

ABBA is making a big return!

The Swedish pop group, composed of Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, just announced their first new album in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the "Dancing Queen" quartet going entirely digital.

Speaking at a press conference in London, Ulvaeus and Andersson share what fans can expect of the new music and concert.