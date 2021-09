Concern grows for missing Richmond hiker Jenn Coleman: 'She's tough'

The 34-year-old Richmond woman was last seen hiking Glacier National Park in Montana.

WITH K9UNITS..SEARCHINGTHROUGH THE TREES..BUT AS OFNOW.

NO SIGN OF JENNIFERCOLEMAN.ANXIETY BUILDING.

3:41:20 HEYARE YOU OKAY?WEDNESDAY YO JENN?

WEDNESDAYAFTERNOON I'M GETTING WORRIEDYOUR PHONE IS OFF AS MARILEEMASON WAITS DAYS WITHNO WORD FROM HER BEST FRIEND....WHEN I GOT THE NEWS I TEXTEDITAGAIN FOR SOME REASON BECAUSE IDIDN'T KNOW WHAT ELSE TO DO ANDITEXTED HER AND WAS LIKE WE'RECOMING FOR YOU PLEASE HANG ON.JENNIFER COLEMAN IS A34-YEAR-OLDRICHMOND RESIDENT.

WHO WAS ON ATRIP.

BELIEVED TO BEHIKING NEAR THE LOGAN PSAS INGLACIER NATIONAL PARK..MONTANA ONMONDAY OR TUESDAY.ACCORIND G TOA PARK SPOKESPERSON.BUT SUNDAY.

WAS THE LAST TIMEMASON SAYS SHE HEARD FROM HER.3:38:14 THIS IS THE WORST PARTJUSTWAITING AND BEING HELPLESS ANDTHERE'S NOTHING YOU CAN DO.MASON ASYS COLEMAN BOARDED HERDOGS WHILE SHEHIKED THE NATIONAL PARK BUT COMEWEDNESDAY WHEN SHE HADN'TPICKED THEM UP.

3:34:18 THA'STACTUALLYHOW WE FOUND OUT SHE WAS MISSINGA WELLNESS CHECK TO HERCAMPSITE .FOUND SHE HADN'T BEENBACK.

A PARK SPOKESPERSONSAYGIN THEY FOUND HER CAR AT THELOGAN PASS VISITORS CENTER.:24 I'M REALLY JUST LOST FORWORDSWIILIAM COLEMAN IS JENN'SCOUSIN.1:18 SHE'S EVRY INTELLIGENT.SHE'SVERY SMART.YOU KNOW, SHE'SGROWN UP ON A FARM OUR ENTIRELIFE.SO I KNOW SHE SHE HASSURVIVAL INSTINCTS.THAT'S WHY HE AND MASON..SAY THEPUBLIC'S HELP IS CRUCIAL 3:39:38THERE'S A CHANCE SHE GOTOUT THERE AND GOT TURNED AROUNDAND SHE'S LOST AND IF THAT'STHE CASE THEN SHE DEFINITELYNEEDS OUR HELP SHE NEEDS EVERYBODY'S HELP TO BE ON T LHEOOKOUTAND DO EVERYTHING THEY CAN TOTRY TO FIND HERAND TAKE A LOOK AT YOUR SCREEN.FRIENDS AND FAMILY SAY THIS ISONE OF THE LAST PHOTOS JENNCOLEMAN POSTED.

ON SUNDAY..SHE'SHORSEBACK RIDING.ANYONE WITH INFORMATION WHO ONCOLEMAN'S WHEREABOUTS IS ASKEDTO CALL THE PARK TIP LINE AT406-888-7077.