Manchester at Highland Springs

NUMBER TWO HIGHLAND SPRINGS...AMATCHUP THATWAS CANCELED BY COVID BACK INTHERSPING SEASON PLAYOFFS...BUTTHEY FINALLY GOT TO MEET AGAINTONIGHT...THE SPRINGERS LOOKING TOREBOUND FROM LAST WEEK'S LOSSTO JULIUS CHAMBERS...AND THELANCERS OPENING THEIRSEASON TONIGHT...ONLY THE THIRD REGULAR SEASONMEETING BETWEEN THE TWO SCHOOLSSINCE 1965.SECONDQUARTER...7-0 SPRINGERS...THEYGO WITH THE OPTION IN THE REDZONE TO ELIJAN WHITTED...WHOGETS TO THE CORNER FOR ANEIGHT YARD TOUCHDOWN TO INCREASEHIGHLAND SPRINGSLEAD TO 14-0.NEAR THE END OF THE FIRSTHALF...SPRINGERS QUARTERBACKKRISTIAN MARTIN FINDS QUANYEVENEY FOR A FIVEYARD TOUCHDOWN...SPRI NERGS LED20-0 AT THE BREAK.SECOND HALF...HERE COME THELANCERS...MANCHE STERQUARTERBACKCODY SHELTON CONNECTS WITH TY'EESTEPHENS ON THE SLANT ANDSTEPHENS DOES THE REST FOR THESCORE...LANCERS CUT THE LEAD TO20-13.NEAR THE ENDOF THE THIRD...AZIZFOSTER-POWELLWITH HIS SECOND TOUCHDOWN OF THEGAME...FROM SEVEN YARD OUTINCREASED THE SPRINGERS LEAD TO27-13.AND THEY WOULDON FOR A 27-20 WIN TO EVEN THEIRMARK AT 1-1 ON THE SEASON.