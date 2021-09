Sidharth Shukla Life Journey l RIP l You Will Be Missed

Actor Sidharth Shukla was cremated this afternoon in Mumbai, a day after his sudden death shocked his fans and left the entertainment world shaken.

His body was taken from the hospital in a flower-decked ambulance straight for the cremation home, where his relatives, friends and colleagues were present to pay their last respects.

Well the actor had many fans who loved him unconditionally.

Remembering him let's once watch his Kahani.

Sidharth you will be missed.