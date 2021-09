FNF Play of the Week Nominees

20.NOW IT'S TIME FOR OUR F AND FPLATE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES.WE’RE STARTING FIRST WITH SAINTEDMUND UP 14 AND NOTHING IN THESECONDPEN O PASS TO MARQUEZDAUGHTERY, BUT THE TIP PASSRIGHT IN THE HANDS OF GARYDUBOIS A WONDERFUL PLAY AND IT’SAN OVERTHROW TIPS ANDOVERTHROWS.YOU GOT TO HAVE THOSE THAT RIGHTEUNICE HOSTING OAKDALE THEBOBCATS QB CHRISTIAN OUT OF PORTPICKED OFF AND HE IS GOING GOINGTO PICK SIX IS ON THE BOARD FORACTUALLY OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC HEREAS WE AS WE SEE NUMBER SEVEN GOINTO THE END ZONE AND DEFINITELYMAKING A BIG PLAY FOR HIS TEAMAND THEN OUR THIRD AND FINALPLAY STMS.JACK A BEAR WITH THE PEANUTPUNCH ON THE KICKOFF.YOU’LL SEE HIM HERE COME UP.JUST GET THE FUMBLE.OH GIVE IT A RECOVERY.YOU KNOW CHARLES TILLMAN IS AFORMER CAJUN.SO THAT’S THAT’S DOING IT.WELL IN LAFAYETTE, BUT RIGHTBACK IN BUSINESS NOW AFTER THESHOW HEAD TO KATC.COM AND VOTEFOR YOUR FAVOREIT PLAY YOU CANVOTE UNTIL SUNDAY.8 THEN JAMARCUS WILL BRING YOUTHTHEN JAMARCUS WILL BRING YOU