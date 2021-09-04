Covid-19 update: India reports 42,618 new cases and 330 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

Union Health Ministry data showed that India recorded 42,618 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours.
The country also reported 330 Covid deaths today.
The daily test positivity rate stands at 2.50%.
