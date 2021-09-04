Shehnaaz Gill's brother pens a heartfelt note for his 'Sher' Sidharth Shukla
Shehnaaz Gill's brother pens a heartfelt note for his 'Sher' Sidharth Shukla

Television and Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise has not only left everyone in shock, but also created a void that cannot be filled.

#shehnazgill #sidharthshukla #shehbaz