NE Delhi riots: Delhi HC grants bail to 5 accused in Rattan Lal murder case | Oneindia News

Yesterday, the Delhi High Court granted bail to five people accused in FIRs related to the murder case of head constable Rattan Lal as well as causing injuries to a DCP during the violence that broke out in northeast Delhi in February of last year.

