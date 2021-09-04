Riapow Solar Charger 30000mAh High Capacity Solar Power Bank

3 Built-in Long Cables: Get free from carrying multiple cables from now on!!!
The built-in USB C cable and iOS cable can charge your phones directly, and the built-in USB input charging cable can charge this solar charger itself.
30000mAh Massive Capacity: This solar charger is powerful enough to feed devices multiple times based on extensive test.
It can juice up for an iPhone 11 about 9 times, a Samsung S20 up to 7 times, providing 8 days of reliable power on a single recharge.
5-in-1 Power Bank: With built-in iOS and USB C cables, plus a USB C port and 2 USB A output ports, this portable charger has total 5 outputs to meet your needs for charging multiple devices at once.