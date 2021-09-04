Karnataka BJP MLA blames Taliban crisis for fuel and gas price hikes in India | Oneindia News

Today, fresh fighting was reported between the Taliban and resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, as the hardline Islamists finalise a new government; A Karnataka BJP MLA, Aravind Bellad's justification for the increase in fuel and gas prices is the Taliban crisis in Afghanistan; Today, Chief Justice NV Ramana said that the collegium has recommended record 68 names in one go for elevation as judges to a dozen High Courts; Today, the government signed a tripartite Karbi Peace Accord in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the representatives of Karbi outfits in Delhi.

