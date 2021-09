Timothée Chalamet 'Hopes' 'Dune' Will Get A Sequel

Talking to press at the Venice Film Festival, "Dune" star Timothée Chalamet shares that it would be "a dream" to do a sequel to the highly anticipated film.

Plus, Zendaya and Director Denis Villeneuve reveal the most challenging part of shooting, joking it was trying to tame Timothée's hair.