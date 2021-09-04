The medals keep coming for ParalympicsGB

Success for ParalympicsGB continues in Tokyo as Hannah Cockroft and Aled Sion Davies retain their titles in the track and field events.
The ParalympicsGB team has surpassed the 120 medals won in London, but will fall short of Rio's total with just one day left of the..
Ball, 30, scooped tandem kilo silver as the British team racked up five track cycling medals in the shadow of Mount Fuji