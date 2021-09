Maggie Gyllenhaal Had Doubts Casting Husband Peter Sarsgaard Alongside Dakota Johnson

Maggie Gyllenhaal makes an appearance at the Venice Film Festival as a first-time director for her film "Lost Daughter", where she admitted she had reservations about casting husband Peter Sarsgaard as the love interest of co-star Dakota Johnson.

Plus, Johnson explains why she felt "uncomfortable" at times playing her twisted character.