COVID-19: Parents consider vaccine for children

As the UK Government considers giving the coronavirus to children, parents across the UK have mixed feelings about the proposal.
As the UK Government considers giving the coronavirus to children, parents across the UK have mixed feelings about the proposal.
Can vaccinated people tell if they’ve been exposed to COVID and didn’t get sick? Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the..
Watch VideoWhile kids are back in school across the country, mask policies in the classroom are in the crosshairs of challenges..