Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac On How Their Close Friendship Affected Filming 'Scenes From A Marriage'
During a press conference at the Venice Film Festival, Jessica Chastain says it was both a blessing and a curse to have such a close, personal relationship with co-star and long-time friend Oscar Isaac while filming "Scenes from a Marriage".