City of West mourns loss of marshal to COVID-19 complications

THE CITY LOSTITS MARSHAL TODAY TO COVID-19AFTER A WEEKS-LONG BATTLE.

25NEWS REPORTER ANDREW LAMPARSKIHAS MORE FROM WEST.NIYAH, AS YOU CAN E SEBEHINDME HERE, MANY CAME BY TODATOYPAY TRIBUTE TO MARSHAL MICHAELKEATHLEY--HIS PATROL VEHICLESITTING IN FRONT OF TOWN HALL.I SPOKE WITH THE WEST POLICECHIEF TODAY WHO TELLS ME THISWAS A BIG LOSS FOR THE TN.OWHEARD IT THIS MORNING, I WASWOKE UP, AND IT WAS LIKESOMEBODY SUCKER PUNCHING ME INTHE GUT...IT HIT HARD.

ANDIT'S NOT THE NEWS I WANTED..."(TRACK 1) WEST POLICCHE IEFDARRYL BARTON DESCRIBESMICHAEL KEATHLEY AS AFIGHTER...KIND...RE LIABLE...(SOT 2) BARTON: "HE WAS ETHTYPE OF PERSON THAT...YOUCALLED ON HIM FOR SOMETHINGTHAT WAS NEEDED AND HEAS WERTHE." (TRACK 2) HE LASTWORKED WITH KEATHLEY AT THEBEGINNING OF AUGUST--WHEN FIVEOFFICERS, INCLUDING KEATHLEYAND HIMSELF, TESTED POSITIVEFOR COVID-19.

(SOT 3) BARTON:"I REALLY WAS OPTIMISTIC THATHE WAS GONNA FIGHT THRGHOUBECAUSE THAT'S THE TYPE OFPERSON THE MARSHAL MICHAELKEATHLEY WAS...HE WASBULLHEADED AND STUBBORN AND HEWAS GONNA GET THROHUGSOMETHING." (TRACK 3) TODAY,KEATHLEY'S PATROL CAR SITSOUTSIDE OF CITHAY LL--COVEREDIN FLOWERS, CARDS AND FLAGS.(SOT 4) BARTON: "EVEN SOMEHEARTS THAT THE LOCAL GIRLSCOUTS MADE FOR ALL OF THEOFFICERS AND PUT ON ETHVEHICLE AS WELL TO JUST KINDOF BOOST OUR SPIRITS A LITTLEBIT." (TRACK 4) BARTON SAYSTHE OUTPOURING OF SUPPORTSHOWS THAT THE TOWN RECOGNIZESTHE LIFE OF SERVICE THAT THEMARSHAL LED... AND HOPES THATIT SHOWS HIS WIFE ANDDAUGHTERS JUST HOW LOVED HEWAS.

(SOT 5) BARTON: "WE'REALL FAMILY.

WHETHER IT'S THEPOLICE DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES,WHETHER IT'S THE COMMUNITYITSELF, WE ALL TRY TO COMETOGETHER IN A TIME OF NEED."(TRACK 5) NOW, A SMA TLLN ISOWLEFT HURTING WITHOUT ONE OFITS OWN... (SOT 6) BARTON:"WEST IS BEST WHEN IT COMES TOCOMING TOGETHER."MORNING, THERE WILL BE A SHORTMEMORIAL SERVICE HERE OUTSIDECITY HALL AT 9:15.

THERE WILLBEA PRAYER SERVICE ANADMOMENT OF SILENCE FOR THE LOSTMARSHAL.

