Inspiring duo takes on the Rock 'N' Roll

TOGETHER.

"I'M FEELING GREAT."AND THAT'S BECAUSE JENNIFERSAVED GREGS L'IFE WHEN HECOLLAPSED DURING A RUN IN2015.

(SUPER: JENNIFER DUGAN-- RUNNER) "I KNEW HE WAS INDISTRESS, I CALLED OUT FORHELP AND FELL DOWN DOWN TO THEGROUND." "I JUST STARTED CPR.EVERY SINGLE TIME I CAME UPDOING COMPRESSIONS I WAS JUSTSCREAMING FOR HELP." HELP DIDARRIVE AND GREG WASHOSPITALIZED.

BUT SHE WOULDFIND OUT WHAT HAPPENED TO GREGONE YEAR LATER AT ANOTHER RACEFROM HIS MOTHER.

"ALL I HEARDHER SAY WAS, 'GREG IS ON THELINE READY TO GO.'

I JUMPED UPTO HER, GOT UP TO HER, RAN UPTO HIM AND IT'S BEEN AESWOMEEVER SINCE." HE SURVIVED BUTHIS COLLAPSE DAMAGED HIS BRAINAND LEFT HIM PARALYZED.

BUTTHAT HASN'T STOPPED GREG FROMGOING TO COLLEGE AS WELL ASCOMPETITING IN THE ANNUALROCK- N-ROLL RUNNING SERIES.(SUPER: GREG KENNY -- RUNNER)"IT'S A FEELING OFACCOMPLISHMENT." (SUPER: GREGKENNY SR. -- GREG'S FATHER)"HE'S RIDICUULOSLY POSITIVE,HE LOVES THE LORD ANDEVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE BECAUSEFOR GREG BECAUSE OF THAT."THEY'RE PART OF TEAM HOYT VB,AN ORGANIZATION THAT PROVIDESDISABLED CHILDREN A CHANCE TOCOMPETE IN RAS.

TCEHEY'REPLACED INTO THESE SPECIALBIKES THAT'S PUSHED BY ARUNNER.

UP(SER: TREY WHITE --FOUNDER & PRESIDENT, TEAM HOYTVB) "IT'S A BIG SUPPORT GROUP,ONE BIG FAMILY, AND WE JUSTHAVE A GREAT TIME." JENNIFERAGREED TO PUSH GREG DURINGTHIS RACE, AS TEAM HOYT GOT AHEAD START BEFORE THE OTHERRUNNERS, RUNNING DOWN ATLANTICAVENUE AND TOWASRD THE FINISHLINE ON THE VIRIGNIA BEACHBOARDWALK.

"AS ATHLETE RIDERSHAVING SO MUCH FUN, THEPUSHERS WE GET EVEN MORE OUTOF IT.

I WOULD NEVER HAVE ITANY OTHER WAY." NAT SOUND INVIRGINIA BEACH, JULIO AVILA,NEWS 3.