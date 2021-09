Covid-19 update: India reports 42,766 new cases and 308 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

Union Health Ministry data showed that India reported 42,766 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours with 308 deaths.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.45%.

Delhi has not reported a single Covid-19-related death for the fourth consecutive day.

