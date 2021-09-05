Skip to main content
Sunday, September 5, 2021

California looking to help Afghanistan Refugees

Governor Newsom and other state leaders are looking to use state money to help resettle Afghan refugees in California.

LOOKING TO USE STATE MONEY TOHELP RE-SETTLE AFGHANREFUGEES IN CALIFORNIA.ON FRIDAY NEWSOM AND STETALEADERS ANNOUNCED THEYWANT TO USE 16.-POINT-7 MILLIONDOLLARS FROMHEGENERAL FUND... TO HELP THOSEFLEEING FROM AFGHANISTAN.THE MONEY WOULD BE USED TOPROVIDE CASH ASSISTANCE ANDOTHER HELP FOR REFUGEES WHODON'T QUALIFY FOR FEDERALREFUGEE BENEFITS AND PUBLICASSISTANCEPROGRAMS.THE REQUEST IS EXPECTED TO BECONSIDERED DURING NEXTWEEK'S LEGISLATIVEES S

