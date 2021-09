Tokyo Paralympics 2021 | India's Finest Ever 5 Gold, 8 Silver and 6 Bronze | Oneindia News

Indian athletes have scripted history at the Tokyo Paralympics as they return home with as many as 19 medals.

This is the best-ever tally in a single edition of the Paralympics by far.

India has bagged 5 gold medals, 8 silver medals and 6 bronze medals, finishing inside the top 25 at the Para Games in Tokyo.

