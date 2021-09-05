'COVID will come back to haunt us from Africa'

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown has told Sky News that COVID-19 will 'come back to haunt and hurt us with new variants', unless the vaccination rates in Africa are improved.
Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown has told Sky News that COVID-19 will 'come back to haunt and hurt us with new variants', unless the vaccination rates in Africa are improved.
Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown says 70% of the West is fully vaccinated but only 2% of Africa is.
A new SARS-CoV-2 C.1.2 variant discovered in South Africa has not been confirmed to be dangerous. It is essential to know that the..