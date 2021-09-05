Charles aide ignores questions on donor claims

One of Prince Charles' closest aides, Michael Fawcett, was questioned by reporters after stepping down from his role following claims he offered to help secure an honour for a rich Saudi donor.
One of Prince Charles' closest aides, Michael Fawcett, was questioned by reporters after stepping down from his role following claims he offered to help secure an honour for a rich Saudi donor.
One of Prince Charles's closest aides has stepped down from his role following claims he offered to help secure an honour for a..
LONDON (AP) — A former close aide to Prince Charles stepped down temporarily from his role as chief executive of a royal charity..