The top stories for the week ending September 3, 2021, include Ram topping J.D.

Power’s Initial Quality Survey, the latest Uconnect 5 system joins the 2022 Ram lineup and the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Camping World Series 67th Dodge//SRT U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway concludes this weekend.