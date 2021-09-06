World Premiere of the CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept

CUPRA is pushing the limits with its most radical interpretation of an urban electric car.

The race car mixes pure electrification, sustainability and performance with the exciting aesthetics of the virtual world.

The CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept gives an idea of the future design language of the urban electric vehicle, which will be launched in 2025.

Racing is at the core of CUPRA’s DNA and that’s why the company decided to present the vision of its 100% all-electric urban vehicle first as a race car with bold and sharp looks: the CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept.

The CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept builds on the design foundations of the 100% electric urban vehicle, that will be launched in 2025.

The road version will mix astonishing design and amazing dynamics and will be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB short platform.

It represents a revolution in the brand towards a more progressive design language, while maintaining the values that identify each CUPRA model: its sportiness and character making it an unconventional challenger brand.