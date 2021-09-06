Lamborghini presents the Countach LPI 800−4 at Milan Design Week, celebrating its uniquely inspirational design

Automobili Lamborghini attends Milano Design Week with an exhibition space in Superstudio Più, Via Tortona 27, created in partnership with the CRA – Carlo Ratti Associati design and innovation studio.

Lamborghini’s strong ties to the world of design are highlighted both by the exhibition and the European unveiling of the Countach LPI 800-4, 50 years after the very first Countach was launched.

This car is produced in a limited-edition run of 112 and is a futuristic homage to a vehicle that redefined the supercar look, with stylistic features that can still be seen in the silhouette of every Lamborghini.

The exhibition space will also house the historic Countach LP400; the Aventador Ultimae – the final Aventador edition and a car that celebrates the naturally aspirated V12, and a space dedicated to design collaborations with Tecnomar and iGuzzini.