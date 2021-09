Taliban reportedly kills pregnant female cop in front of her family in Ghor province | Oneindia News

An Afghan journalist tweeted informing that an Afghan policewoman was shot dead by the Taliban in front of her family in Ghor province.

The journalist added that the woman, identified as Nigara, was reportedly 6 months pregnant and was shot in front of her husband and children.

#Taliban #PregnantPolicewoman #AfghanCrisis