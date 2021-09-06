Covid-19 update: India reports 38,948 new cases and 219 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News
India reported 38,948 fresh Covid-19 cases today, 8.9% lower than yesterday.

The country reports 219 Covid deaths, which is the lowest in the last five months.

