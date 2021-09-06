I'm Not Ashamed Of My Tumours | TRULY

TAN Tjaen Eng, 59, from Indonesia has been living with tumours on his body since they began to develop when he was 5 years old.

Tan fell over and hit his face playing football, and what started as a small lump close to his eye, was just the beginning of his condition that has stayed with him for life.

At the time, doctors suggested immediate surgery, but fearful of anything further happening, Tan’s parents decided against it.

Gradually over the years the tumours have spread, and now cover the majority of his body.

Tan lives in the same village he grew up in, and although he has had to face fear and prejudice from other villagers who are afraid of his condition, he has tried to live as normal a life as possible.

Tan’s younger brother Salim told Truly: “I am proud of my brother, other people are ashamed of him but he is not inferior, he is normal." The love shown by Salim and other family members has been a huge support for Tan, and has helped him remain positive over the years.

He isn’t ashamed of his condition and won’t hide away.