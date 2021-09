Modi government gives ITR relief to senior citizens| Oneindia News

Modi government is going to give tax relief to the senior citizens above the age of 75 years, who only have pension and interest as a source of income.

This new relaxation was announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Union Budget 2021.

