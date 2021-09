Bollywood actress Leena Paul arrested for alleged extortion racket| Oneindia News

Actress Leena Maria Paul, who acted in movie Madras Café was arrested by Economic Offences Wing in connection with the alleged extortion racket.

The actress was arrested under MCOCA according to police and further probe is on.

