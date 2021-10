Veteran Spotlight: Thomas Brookman of Aberdeen

VETERANS IN MARYLAND..

LAURENCOOK HAS MORE ON THIS WE'SEKHONOREE OF THE VETENSRASPOTLIGHT CONTEST...THANK YOU FOR ALL OF YOURVETERAN SPOTLIGHT NOMINATIONS.THIS WEEK WE ARE HONORITHOMAS BROOKMAN OF ABERDEEN.HE SERVED IN THE UNITED STATESNAVY DURING THE VIETNAM WARAND WAS STATIONED AT CHAU DUCWHERE HE WORKED AT APROVINCIAL HOSPITAL.

MR.BROOKMAN TOOK CARE OF LOCALSWITH INJURIES SECONDARY FROMMORTAR ATTACKS.

HE ALSO HELPEDDELIVER BABIES AND TAKE CAREOF CITIZENS DEALING WITHINFECTIONS AND WHATEVER ELSECAME THROUGH THEIR DOOR.

AFTERTHE MILARITY, MR.RO BOKMANBECAME A PHYSICIAN'S ASSISTANTIN THE BALTIMORE AREA.

HES INOW ENJOYING RETIREMENT WITHHIS WIFE, TONI, OF MORE THAN50 YEARS... AND LOVES SPENDINGTIME WITH THEIR KIDS ANDGRANDCHILDREN.

TODAY WEHONOR YOU MR. THOMAS BROOKMAN.THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVIC ANDEDEDICATION TO OUR COUNTRY.

