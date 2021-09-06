Taliban Grounds Evacuation Planes, American Citizens Reportedly On Board

Reports are conflicting, but one U.S. Representative seems to think there were Americans on board.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Reports are conflicting, but one U.S. Representative seems to think there were Americans on board.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Watch VideoThey move from place to place at a moment's notice in a desperate bid to evade the Taliban — girls whose lives are in..
Watch VideoRocket fire apparently targeting Kabul's international airport struck a nearby neighborhood on Monday, the eve of the..