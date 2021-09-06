Happy Birthday, , Idris Elba!.
Idrissa Akuna Elba turns 49 years old today.
.
Here are five things you may not have known about the actor.
1.
The former “DJ Dris” was a house music DJ before he started acting and is still a DJ today.
2.
Elba directed the Mumford and Sons music video for “Lover of the Light.”.
3.
He voiced a character in ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.’.
4.
Elba perfected his American accent in a Brooklyn barbershop.
5.
He is an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.
