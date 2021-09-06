Happy Birthday, Idris Elba!

Idrissa Akuna Elba turns 49 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the actor.

The former “DJ Dris” was a house music DJ before he started acting and is still a DJ today.

Elba directed the Mumford and Sons music video for “Lover of the Light.”.

He voiced a character in ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.’.

Elba perfected his American accent in a Brooklyn barbershop.

He is an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

