These Exercises Can Help You Build Mental Resilience

These Exercises Can Help You, Build Mental Resilience.

Research conducted by neuroscientists indicates that developing mental resilience is more like a marathon, not a sprint.

These six daily exercises can help you maintain a great outlook about all aspects of your life.

1, Get out in nature.

A number of studies show that spending time in nature does wonders for mental well being.

2, Visualize great outcomes.

Consistent positive visualization can strengthen your mental fortitude even when things don't go the way you were hoping.

3, List the ways anxiety serves you.

Focusing on how emotions like fear and anxiety can help you to change or achieve your goals is vital in maintaining a healthy outlook.

4, Do something new.

New activities are a great way to push the plasticity of your brain and can always be low-cost or even free.

5, Make contact.

Staying connected and reaching out to members of your network at times of stress is a great way to mitigate the effects.

6, Practice composing self-positive notes.

Writing yourself positive reminders at the beginning and end of the day can reinforce your self-confidence and help boost your optimism